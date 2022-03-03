SALISBURY, Md.- Dozens of people came out to pray for those in Ukraine at a vigil in Salisbury Thursday night.
The vigil was hosted by St. Alban's Episcopal. Organizer Mike Mathers said the event was meant to show that Americans stand with Ukraine.
"When I got this permit from the city last Friday I really did not know if we would be cheering victory or mourning the dead," he told WRDE. "I think we are going to be doing a little bit of both tonight. We have witnessed terrible tragedy but also incredible bravery and incredible resistance by the Ukrainian military and the Ukrainian people."
Mathers and many others gathered at the ampitheater, some with signs, others with Ukrainian flags. Father Stephen Hutnick of the Holy Trinity Ukrainian Orthodox Mission Church in Whaleyville offered a candlelit prayer. One of his chief messages was that of compassion.
"Please do not blame the Russian people," he told the crowd. "You want to blame somebody? Blame President Putin [...] You can blame the generals and you can't even blame some of the soldiers. Some of them that have been captured had said they had no idea what they were there for. They were lied to."
As the sun set on the Wicomico River, attendees lit candles, hugged, and hoped.
"I ask that we pause now, and reflect on where we are tonight and what we are prepared to do to help Ukraine," Todd Becker, former OSCE Ambassador to Ukraine and current Adjunct Professor at Salisbury University said. "'Be not afraid', as the angels tell us, 'but step out and risk to be engaged.'"
Mathers told WRDE one message he hoped was clear was that of solidarity. That even when sanctions impact Americans--such as rising gas prices--those here at home support Ukraine.