GEORGETOWN, Del. - The Supreme Court abortion ruling has many resource centers in Delaware gearing up to possibly see a surge in out-of-state women wanting services. Centers in the area that help offer pregnancy-related services say they are prepared.
"Once they see the sonagram, then they are able to connect with what's happening inside," said Rita Denney, the Executive Director of Sussex Pregnancy Care Center.
This center offers free pregnancy services and child care products.
Denney says the goal is to make sure women are aware of their resources.
"Some have their mind made up already and at least we're going to give them good information about what to expect and what the risks are it's good to be well informed.
It's good to be well-informed about what's about to happen to them," she added.
Planned Parenthood of Delaware offers abortion services but also a variety of other women's health services.
They say after the Supreme Court ruling -- they are already preparing to see a surge of women from out-of-state to visit their clinics.
"We are hiring new staff and anticipate expanding hours to meet the demand and ensure no one is turned away. While much remains uncertain in terms of hard patient numbers and what certain states might do, we know this Supreme Court decision is devastating for many," said Ruth Lytle-Barnaby, the CEO of Planned Parenthood of Delaware.
Post-abortion services and adoption guidance is also available at the sussex pregnancy care center
Women who get help here are able to build up points that will allow them to access free baby formula, diapers,clothes and more
Denney says they are prepared and ready even with a possible surge
"Anything that you would want to know and have a resource that you know you could go and that people will be glad to talk to you until you're comfortable," added Denney.
The center is fully volunteer and donation based and say the community support is what helps keep them on their feet.
Anyone interested in donating or volunteering can call 302-856-4344.