Preparing For The Heat On Delmarva

Sussex County, Del.- An oncoming heat wave has people like Gina Anderson with the Brandywine Valley SPCA reminding others to take care of your pets during the heat.
She recommends not having your pets out on walks for more than fifteen minutes, and has a basic rule for testing hot pavements- if the pavement is too hot on your hand, it's too hot for your furry friends' paws.
"Direct sunlight heats up the pavement, and that goes up into where the dogs are standing," Anderson said. "Watching the dogs as the walk on the pavement is very important. They can burn their paw pads."
But the heat is impacting everyone and everything, and can have negative effects on power grids.
DEC said that conserving energy is important, and there are lots of ways to keep the house cool. Lauren Irby, manager of Public Relations and Public Outreach for DEC, said that something as simple as using a ceiling fan can help keep the strain of the power grid.
Another suggested way of keeping things cool in your house is cooking outside on a grill.