Preparing for the Summer Slide

SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - Summer vacation is getting started, but educators are warning parents that they need to find ways to keep their kids brains engaged.
"Summer slide is real! I've had years where I've taught students and then I've had them again the next year so I know what they left with and it's gone!" said Ricky Mickelman, who has been an educator for 30 years.
Sylvan Learning in Lewes said that new concepts in subjects like math, reading, and writing are often forgotten within 48 hours if not reinforced.
"Some are coming for to boost their skills or to close those gaps and then we have others that are very aware of the summer slide and are choosing to come here so that they stay current.." said Director at the Sylvan Learning Center, Jason Blanshine.
But you don't have to be a teacher to help your kid at home.
"They can play games with cards and dice. You can either call it blackjack or you can call it twenty one, gambling is not necessary, but it's a really fun way for kids to keep their addition skills up." said Mickelman.
Christina Ockles, mother of three, said every little bit matters, "Our all three have been in the accelerated program through Cape - So I mean it helps, it helps working with them."
Educators say something as simple as your child having a journal to write in over the summer will help stimulate skills that they've learned over the school year.