REHOBOTH BEACH, De - President Joe Biden has started his fourth weekend stay this year at his Rehoboth Beach home tonight. Marine One touched down at the Gordon's Pond landing site at 8:11 pm.
According to the White House Communications Office, there are no public events scheduled during this trip. However during his June visits to Rehoboth Beach, Biden has attended Saturday Mass at St. Edmunds Catholic Church and has walked along the beach.
First Lady Jill Biden arrived earlier and was at the home this morning. The Biden's are scheduled to leave at 8:15 p.m. Sunday night.