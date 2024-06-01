President Biden attends mass amid protests in Rehoboth Beach

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - President Biden attended evening mass at St. Edmonds Catholic Church in Rehoboth Beach. Reports say across the street from the church, a crowd of protesters waved large Palestinian flags. One flag stated "Free Palestine," while some protesters chanted "16,000 children killed!" and "16,000 children dead!" As the president was leaving the church, protesters chanted "Palestine will be free!"
One protester held a sign stating "ceasefire is not enough." Another sign read "bombing children is not self-defense." For months, the president has faced angry protesters who are upset about his administration's support for Israel in its offensive against Hamas following Hamas' surprise deadly attack on Israel on October 7th.