Rehoboth Beach, DE - President Joe Biden is scheduled to visit his Rehoboth Beach home this weekend beginning Friday, February 16th.
According to the White House the President will spend most of Friday in Pennsylvania where he is expected to deliver an update on how his Administration is working to hold Norfolk Southern accountable for the damage done in East Palestine Ohio after a train derailment last year.
Once he has finished up in Pennsylvania he is scheduled to head to Dover and ultimately Rehoboth Beach. The President is expected to arrive sometime around 9:05pm.
Flight restrictions will be in place throughout the weekend as is standard when the President is at his Rehoboth Beach home.