REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - President Biden was out for a bike ride Saturday morning with the First Lady, when he fell off his bike. The president immediately stood up and said "I'm good," according to the White House press pool. He said he had trouble taking his biking shoes out of the pedals because he had bike clips in.
The president then took photos and brought over his dog, Commander. He even took a few questions from reporters, discussing recent gun legislation in the First State.
A reporter asked the president, "Are you satisfied with the progress on gun legislation?"
Biden responded, "In Delaware I am. See what they did in Delaware?"
"No, what's that?"
"Passed the assault weapons ban, limited the number of - they did what I did years ago. That's what we have to do. But I am happy with progress. I'm prepared to sign it, and I'm ready to go," said Biden.