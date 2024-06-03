DELAWARE - President Joe Biden left his North Shores home Sunday for an overnight stop in Wilmington. According to the White House Press Office, on Monday he will travel to White Plains, NY. He has a campaign event scheduled later this night in Greenwich, CT.
He will not be the only Biden in Wilmington. His son Hunter begins his gun trial in Federal Court in Delaware's largest city.
This is the first time in American history that the child of the sitting president is going on trial. The indictment was brought by the Justice Department and David Weiss, the special counsel appointed last year to oversee the Hunter Biden probes. Weiss originally agreed to a plea deal that ended up collapsing in July 2023.
President Biden's son is accused of illegally purchasing and possessing a gun while abusing or being addicted to drugs, a violation of federal law. He pleaded not guilty to the three charges.