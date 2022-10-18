Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Temperatures in the middle 30s and a light wind will allow for the development of frost. * WHERE...Parts of southeastern Pennsylvania, central and southern New Jersey, Delaware and eastern Maryland. * WHEN...Until 9:00 AM this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left unprotected. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Protect sensitive plants from the cold. &&