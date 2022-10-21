DOVER, Del.- Speaking to students about one of the biggest challenges they face, President Biden took the stage Friday afternoon at Delaware State University with his solution for student loan debt.
"My administration's plan is to be have an economic responsible course to ensure a smooth transition to re-payment and prevent unnecessary defaults," President Biden said.
It is an issue that has divided the country. Last month 22 governors sent a letter to the President asking him to withdraw the forgiveness plan and arguing that the lowest income Americans will be paying the debts of doctors, lawyers and professors.
"I don't want to hear it from MAGA Republican officials who have had thousands of dollars of debts, even millions of dollars in pandemic relief loans forgiven," Biden responded.
On Monday, the application process for the loan forgiveness program started. According to the White House, eight million borrowers had already applied during the soft launch last weekend.
Delaware State Sophomore Javanta Wallace says he has already applied for relief.
"Me especially because I am a STEM major. It's going to help me a lot," Wallace said. "My bill is kind of up there. So, Biden giving us an opportunity to receive forgiveness will mean a lot for all of us."
Freshman Asharia Matthews is just getting started with her college career and says this relief should help especially with prices going up for certain things.
"Before I applied, I was looking at the trends of tuition and I've seen it's increasing year by year, so I definitely think as the years go by and I continue my education here, it's going to get a little more expensive," Matthews said. "And I'm an out of state student so there is that cost as well."
"It is the fulfilling of a campaign promise from Biden and at Delaware State there were many on campus who appreciate any help with their student loan debt.