DELAWARE- Under President Biden's executive order, access to abortion services and contraception are federally protected.
Also it establishes privacy of patients' access to information and promotes the safety and security of patients, providers and clinics.
"This was not a decision driven by the constitution and despite what those justices and the majority said, this was not a decision driven by history," President Biden said.
Mike Brickner of the ACLU of Delaware says this is a start.
"Those are good concrete steps," Brickner said. "Again we are only two weeks from this ruling and we're hearing from people across the country that they are very much under water and so even more is needed now."
But pro-life organizations continue to criticize the president.
March For Life tweeting:
"This action will put at risk the lives of countless women and their unborn children. It is tragic that this administration is using its power to push for more and more painful abortions which harm women and take innocent lives."
But Planned Parenthood Of Delaware says it is starting to field requests from women seeking help and coming to Delaware for it.
"People schedule it a week or two out so we're just starting to see the other states coming in because the bans are really kind of s rolling thing and what we expect to happen in the country is if there's a ban say in Mississippi, people will go to the next state closest to them and when they fill up the next state closest there," President/CEO Ruth Lytle-Barnaby said.
March For Life saying it's concerned the Biden administration has a "effort to push chemical abortion which carries serious health risks for women, even more than surgical abortion."
President Biden saying during Friday's signing that women's rights have been taken away and voters can help restore them this fall.
President Biden has directed that the secretary of Health and Human Services provide reports every 30 days on abortion and contraception access as well as outreach and education efforts. The national March For Life believes these protections puts the lives of many women and unborn children at risk.