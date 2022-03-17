Days before a trip in Europe designed to address Russia's war in Ukraine, President Biden will visit his home in Rehoboth Beach. The White House announcing the trip Thursday night.
Biden is scheduled to talk with China President Xi Jinping. The Russia invasion is expected to be one of the main topics of that phone call.
According to his Friday agenda, the President will leave the White House at 5:00 p.m. and arrive in Rehoboth Beach at 6 p.m. No other details of this Delaware trip are available at this time.