REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - President Joe Biden is scheduled to visit his North Shores home Mother's Day weekend after a campaign event in Washington state.
According to the White House Press Office, the president is expected to arrive in Rehoboth Beach Saturday evening. He is scheduled to arrive first at Dover Air Force Base at 9:15 p.m. Saturday where he will then make his way down to the coast.
The Federal Aviation Administration has issued a temporary flight restriction. It will be in effect from Saturday to Monday.
President Biden’s visit to Rehoboth Beach, where he often spends time away from the political hustle of Washington, D.C., provides a brief respite amidst his campaign activities. Further details on his activities at Rehoboth Beach have not been disclosed at this time.