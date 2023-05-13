President Biden Visiting His Summer Home This Weekend

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - President Biden is making a visit to Rehoboth Beach this weekend.
The President gave the commencement speech Howard University in Washington D.C. on Saturday and from there he made his way to his Rehoboth Beach home.
Biden being a Delaware native, he and his family visiting Rehoboth Beach is a common occurrence and people in town are talking about his visit.
Rhonda LeGrice said she knew he was coming to down before he arrived,
"Oh, we could hear helicopters this morning from our hotel," LeGrice said.
One Rehoboth local Emily Bourdreau said the president still coming to Rehoboth is nice to see.
"It's really great to see it because a national presence in our area, I'm probably not going to see anything like that again," Bourdreau said.
Despite the buzz some like LeGrice think the president's visit could cause some issues for people around town.
"I know that it can be an inconvenience to a citizen if your life is disrupted with lane closures or prohibiting going into places because of the security concerns," LeGrice said.
President Biden used to visit Rehoboth Beach when he was just a senator and before that. Some businesses like Dos Locos said it's great that he has visited as president especially for Rehoboth Beach area.
Jessica Schlegel, a bartender at Dos Locos said the president has always frequented their restaurant and he's always a pleasure to have.
"Whether you're a supporter or not, they're aware that the president is in town and someone of that stature and making a big to do about it when he does visit businesses," Schlegel said.
"I think it's really good for the town," she said.