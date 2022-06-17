REHOBOTH BEACH, De - President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden have arrived in Rehoboth Beach. It marks their second visit this month to their beach house.
The first couple arrived on Marine One just before noon. Today is the Biden's 45th wedding anniversary.
The Federal Aviation Administration has issued a temporary no fly zone for the area until Monday night.
It was earlier this month the Bidens had to be taken to the Rehoboth Beach Fire Company building and a fighter jet scrambled when a small plane entered the airspace
In addition to the anniversary the Bidens are scheduled to be in Rehoboth on Fathers' Day.