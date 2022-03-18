REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.--President Joe Biden is expected to arrive on his Marine One and land at Gordon's Pond parking lot in Rehoboth Beach at around 6 p.m. Friday--leaving Washington D.C. behind while still dealing with the war in Ukraine.
Roads around the area have been blocked off since 2 p.m. Friday.
Meanwhile, signs of 'Support for Ukraine' stand tall all over Sussex Co. and throughout the First State, as the brutal war intensifies between Russia and Ukraine. Some Ukrainians expressed their appreciation of having the U.S. as its ally.
"First of all, I have to send your president, your parliament, people of USA thanks because you really help us a lot today," said Roman Kozlovskyi. "It's economical sanctions and tank weapons, with your help we can show, we show our world that we can stop them at least."
WRDE News spoke with Kozlovskyi--via a Zoom video call on Friday--a Ukrainian who currently lives in Odessa with his wife and daughter. He said his only request to president Biden, is to close the sky.
"They destroy cities, that's why we want people all over the world to help us with air defense because we can't do nothing with it," he said. "This is the only problem today, the main problem we have; On the land we are fighting, on sea we are fighting but we cannot fight in the air, we don't have the possibilities to fight in the air."
Before leaving to Delaware, Biden spoke for the first time since the Russian invasion with Vladimir Putin's strongest ally: Chinese President Xi Jinping.
There are growing concerns that China may give Russia military aid, which is why, according to the White House, in an almost 2-hour video call, Biden said Chinese firms would pay a major price, if China backs Russia.
The U.S. continues to tread lightly with a fear that the situation could potentially lead to a World War III. Kozlovskyi however, said Russia's so-called "Special Operation" has already turned into world war.
"It's the center of Europe, we have really a huge war, we are using aircrafts, artilleries, all kinds of heavy weapons are using for this war," Kozlovskyi said. "I remember the history, when the World War II started, of course everybody tried to not deal with Germany, not to make Germany enemy, we can see from our history what happens next."
President Biden is expected to spend the weekend in Rehoboth beach and on Thursday, he plans to head to Brussels for the NATO Summit where Ukraine will likely be the main topic of discussion.