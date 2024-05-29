PRESTON, Md.- A fire in Caroline County has led to $50,000 of damage to a house Tuesday evening.
On May 28 at 7:24 p.m., the Preston Volunteer Fire Company reported and responded to a fire while participating in a parade. The house located at 232 Main Street, took 20 minutes to control, according to the Maryland State Fire Marshal.
The State Fire Marshal said 48 firefighters were on the scene of the fire and believe the fire was caused accidentally by the failure of an electronic device in the living room.
The residence owned by Derin and Katie Brewer is the pictured two-story home above. The State Fire Marshal estimates that the structure damage amounts to about $50,000 and the contents amounts to $25,000.
No injuries were reported as a result of the fire and a smoke alarm was activated.