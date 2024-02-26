Snow Hill, Md.- The Worcester County Health Department is starting its Lifestyle Balance Diabetes Prevention Program in March, aiming to empower individuals with prediabetes or a history of gestational diabetes to take charge of their health and prevent the onset of type 2 diabetes. Led by trained coaches, the program focuses on weight loss, increased physical activity, and stress reduction. According to the department, on average, participants can expect to shed 5-7 percent of their body weight, significantly reducing their risk of developing type 2 diabetes. The year-long group program will feature 16 weekly sessions followed by monthly support meetings, along with personalized coaching and educational resources on healthy living.
The Worcester County Health Department says that classes are scheduled at three different locations including the Snow Hill Health Department, Pocomoke Health Center, and Berlin Health Center. This, so people can easily engage in the program that’s aimed at enhancing their overall well-being. Moreover, participants will benefit from personalized coaching, educational resources on healthy eating and active living, weight loss opportunities, and the chance to earn weekly prizes. Through group discussions and one-on-one support, people have the opportunity to transform their daily routines into a healthier lifestyle. If people are looking to enroll in the program, the Worcester County Health Department encourages anyone to call 410-632-1100 ext.1108 to see if they are eligible.