Previous Best's Ace Hardware Being Demolished

LEWES, Del. - Demolition of the previous Best's Ace Hardware in Lewes is has begun and is a bitter sweet goodbye for locals.
"It's a bitter feeling for us because you know we're moving into a new environment you know like anything else you learn to cope with it and go from there so that's progress I guess." said Mike Wajda, longtime employee of the locally owned business.
Demolition will take about two to three weeks depending on weather and traffic, but DelDOT's C.R. McLeod said construction equipment for road work will be coming to the site in February.
The demolition is part of a larger project to alleviate traffic congestion in the Five Points area. That project will include a roundabout and fixed roadways.
McLeod said, "We've been using them more especially in Sussex County. They are proven to be more efficient than traditional intersections and also safer. They make people travel at a safer speed to move through those areas so that's really our goal is to make it a safer area to move through."
For more information on this project and where to register online for the January 30th meeting will be, visit deldot.com.