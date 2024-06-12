LEWES, Del. - The City of Lewes appointed, Ellen Lorraine McCabe, as the new city manager earlier this week. McCabe and Parks and Marina Manager, Janet Reeves, had been acting assistant city managers since Anne Marie Townshend left in August.
McCabe has worked for the city for 18 years, most recently as the Finance Officer. Having been a staff member during her time with the city, Mayor Andrew Williams said the agreement would allow McCabe to return to a staff position in the future, if she chooses.
"We didn't want to handcuff a future council but we feel that this agreement allows the flexibility for future councils to move to at will but not putting Ellen Lorraine in a position where she's, the 18 years she's given the city and good work at that, for nothing." said Williams.
During the Lewes City Council meeting Monday, Williams said many staff members internally came to the mayor recommending McCabe to fully take over the position. The agreement includes a $20,000 to $30,000 raise from McCabe's previous salary.
"To Ellen Lorraine's credit on the compensation piece, she recognized she was trading security in a role that she's been working in for a long time for salary."
The new city manager responded to the announcement saying,
"I appreciate the confidence council has shown in me while I’ve been doing this acting position. I hope to continue that in the full-time role."
