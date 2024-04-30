MILFORD, DE — It was both emotional and celebratory as The Food Bank of Delaware hosted a graduation for students from The Kitchen School program on Tuesday.
The goal of The Kitchen School program, in partnership with the Delaware Restaurant Association, is to give adults with disabilities specialized training that will hopefully lead to job opportunities.
Nine students spent eight weeks at the Food Bank kitchen in Milford, and an additional four weeks were spent transitioning to permanent employment through on-site job coaching.
Shalisa Alexander, Chef Instructor at the Food Bank of Delaware, highlighted the comprehensive nature of the program, saying, "We teach them skills, not just working skills, but life skills, how to interview, how to work in the kitchen and, you know, how to have great customer service. And those things kind of add up to, you know, them being able to be employable."
For Shane Lammey, a student in the program, just graduating, is an accomplishment. "I'm just excited. I'm just happy that I got this far."
During the event, graduates were presented with certificates and had the opportunity to share remarks with the families, friends, and teachers in the crowd. Following the graduation, they showcased their newly acquired skills by serving lunch.