MILTON, Del. - Prime Hook is once again ready to host the annual Friends of Prime Hook U.S. Wildlife Refuge Nature Photography Contest, which opens to photographers of all ages.
Typically the contest draws more than 200 entries and is one of the most popular nature photography contests in the area. Photographers can choose from categories based on age or subject like Delmarva scenery, native birds, native plants and flowers, other wildlife, the beauty of Prime Hook and more.
Photos must be mailed or hand-delivered to the refuge office by Oct. 7 and be unframed and matted in white. There is an entry fee of $5 per photo or six for $25.
Submissions will be judged by professional photographers the following week and winners will be announced at a public reception on Oct. 15 in the refuge auditorium. Following the reception there will be a people's choice award presented to the person who submitted the most popular photograph. Monetary prizes will be given to the first, second and third place winners in each category and to the student winners. A special award will be given to the winner of the beauty of Prime Hook category.
Entries will be displayed in the auditorium through Dec. 9. The general public is welcome to the October reception and to view the exhibit throughout its duration.
The address to which photos can be mailed is 11978 Turkle Pond Rd., Milton. The exhibit is free and questions about it can be directed to the refuge office at 302-684-8419. More information can be found online at friendsofprimehook.com.