Prince Street Elementary School Assault Investigation

SALISBURY, Md. - The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office responded to an assault call at Prince Street Elementary School on June 14 following two fights that involved children and adults.
Police said that early in the day two students got into a fight. The grandmother and mother of one of the children then went to the school to confront the other child. The second child's mother also showed up to the school.
The grandmother, later identified as 52-year-old Karen Johnson, got into a fight with the other mother. During the fight, Johnson hit a child who was trying to break the fight up in the face with a bottle. The child suffered a scratch to the face.
An application for charges was completed for Johnson, who was charged with two counts of second degree assault.
Anyone with more information about the investigation can call the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigation Division at 410-548-4898.