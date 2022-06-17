BERLIN, Md.- Authorities say an Ocean City man and the chief of the Princess Anne Police Department were both hurt in a car crash Thursday morning.
Maryland State Police said that at around 10 a.m. Thursday, troopers from the responded to a crash that occurred on MD 90 at US Route 113 in Berlin. Police say a white Lexus ES sedan, driven by 75-year-old Bruce Albany was traveling west on MD 90 and attempted to make a U-turn. This happened in front of an unmarked Princess Anne Police Department car, driven by Princess Anne Police Chief Robert Wink.
After the two cars collided, both men were taken to the hospital, Albany to shock trauma. Wink was transported to TidalHealth.
Maryland State Police troopers continue to investigate the incident.