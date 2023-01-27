LEWES, Del. - The Cape Henlopen School District has announced that they have found the principal of the new Frederick D. Thomas Middle School in David Frederick.
The district says that Frederick has been at Cape for 28 years, beginning his career at Sussex Consortium 1995. He would later teach at Rehoboth Elementary School and Lewes Middle School, before becoming the assistant principal at Beacon Middle School in 2008. Now, he is Beacon's principal, and will finish out the year there.
Even though the new middle school isn't set to open until fall 2023, Frederick will assume his new position in July 2023, as the district says he is instrumental in the completion and planning process of opening the new building.