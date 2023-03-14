SEAFORD, Del. - A phase one layout and renderings of the Nylon Shopping Center Re-development Project were presented by developer Robert Herrera in Tuesday night's city council meeting.
Herrera says the renderings were completed by S9 Architecture, who are only helping with schematic/master planning of this site.
Herrera shared that as of right now, a few civil engineers and planners have given insight into the layout.
Robert says he wants to, "build something that's gonna last 50 to 60 years." He plans to bring an early education program that feeds into Sussex Montessori School, as well as a healthcare component, an outdoor biergarten, coffee shop, and even axe-throwing.
He says the community has been heavily involved in the process. It was through their feedback that developers decided to keep the bowling alley, and are attaching a social hall. The alley will stay in the same location but will be repurposed.
The public can voice what they want to see in the center online on Herrera's Ninth Street Development Co. website.
He says it was through feedback from the community that the bowling alley and Sal's are both staying in the center.
A social hall will be added to the bowling alley, which will be renovated. Sal's will stay in it's same spot but will be expanded to build a large banquet hall.
Herrera says he'll have an update for the community within the next two months. He has sent out four of eight proposals to tenants, and hopes to share who those tenants are soon.
He says he hopes to start demolition this fall but is pushing to start this summer.