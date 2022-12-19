Progress Made in Parking Proposal Debate in Fenwick Island

Progress was made today. A new reading of the parking proposal was presented and agreed upon by the town council in Fenwick Island.
It was unanimous by the council but not unanimous of agreement for some on Zoom and some in the crowd.
The issue of the town making regulations on what commercial businesses can and can't do with their parking was on the table. A commercial property owner in Fenwick Island Kinsley Hazel said, "Commercial business owners, we're just trying to protect our investments and keep the commercial sector and Fenwick Island alive and a proposed ordinance this steep, it's not going to, you're not going to see any growth but it's also what's the long term of it, we don't know."
Yet the Mayor of Fenwick Island Natalie Magdaburger remains hopeful, "I have faith that this can be accomplished, but it's gonna be requiring folks to have constructive dialogue with one another."
Along with the hope for compromise the new proposal listed three main differences which are allowing parking in setbacks, delivery zones on property don't have to be designated but present and parking arrangements are allowed for additional spots as long as they are 500ft from the property in question.
The owner of Warren Station Family Restaurant Scott Mumford spoke on the outcome of the meeting, "This ordinance when it was originally written could have been very damaging to future development future redevelopment, so I think we're, again we're moving in somewhat of a positive direction. You know, there's still some concerns, but I'm just glad it didn't go to a vote today."
The new parking proposal read today is not a solution to the problem, but there's hopes for compromise in the future. The next council meeting to talk about the new proposal will be in the new year.