Progress Made in Plan to Dredge Bay in Fenwick Island

FENWICK ISLAND, Del.- Stuck between a bay and a hard place and now decisions must be made.
After years the plan to dredge the bay in Fenwick Island is reaching its final stages, Bill Rymer on the Dredging Committee in Fenwick said, "Number one goal right now is to find a placement location for the dredge materials. Once that's achieved, then we can start the permitting process."
The committee is waiting for grant money but first has to figure out where materials will go once the bay is dredged.
The Dredging Committee are considering a real estate property that is inland to the bay for the placement of materials as a first choice. It's the most cost effective and will likely have the shortest timeframe in the permit process.
Another option is rebuilding Seal Island to make it walkable again or the last option replenishing the wetlands at a neighboring beach town.
As the committee sorts through options, people in town are ready now like Rich Kaeser, "I think it's long overdue. We've been in this cottage for 15 years. The canal behind the cottage is the sediment has really just grown over the years that the dredging is long overdue. We greatly appreciate it."
But still the focus is always one thing, "I mean our primary goal has always been to provide safe navigation for boaters." said Rymer.
If the placement site gets solidified, that committee will continue with the process and apply for permits. If all goes well they hope to start dredging in winter of 2023.