The Beebe Medical Foundation's Project Kudos is underway through Dec. 31/ According to Beebe, it is a way to show appreciation and gratitude by giving them kudos via social media: Facebook or Instagram. For each kudos received by Beebe and its partner Schell Brothers will donate $1 to Beebe Medical Foundation.
In January 2020, Schell Brothers started the Kudos for a Cause Campaign and each month they partner with a different charity to help spread happiness and raise money for a nonprofit organization. Just two years in and they have already donated over 285,943.00 to more than 61 local organizations.