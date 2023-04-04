MILFORD, Del. - The City of Milford held an open house on Tuesday night to show the community plans for a project to decrease speeding, and improve pedestrian and cyclist safety along S. Walnut Street between Maple Avenue and McCoy Street.
The speed limit on S. Walnut Street is 25 miles per hour.
But Milford local Ann Dragon says, "I can tell you as a resident, they're driving down that road at 40 miles an hour...or better."
To slow drivers down, the city and engineers have proposed adding a ten foot multi-use path on S. Walnut Street for bikers and walkers. They also want to add pedestrian crosswalks and a concrete island between the W. Clarke Avenue, Seabury Avenue, and S. Walnut Street three-way intersection.
It's something Milford Planning Director Rob Pierce says the city hopes will be approved by DelDOT and council.
"During the past few months we've been trying to make sure those things could be accomplished," says Pierce.
Pierce says the next step is to present the final recommendation to city council. No date for this has been set yet.