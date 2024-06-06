MILFORD, Del. - Property owners in Milford have an opportunity to appeal the value of their property under the 2024 to 2025 General Assessment.
According to the city, interested property owners must submit a completed and signed appeal application to the Customer Service Department at 119 S. Walnut St. by 4:30 p.m. on Monday, July 8.
On Monday, July 22, Milford City Council will meet at city hall as a Board of Revision and Appeal, concerning the 2024 to 2025 General Property Assessment.
Copies of the assessment are posted for the public to view at Milford City Hall and the City of Milford Customer Service Center.
Any questions can be directed to 302-422-6616.