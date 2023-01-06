Property Taxes Rising in Worcester County

OCEAN CITY Md. - Homeowners Richard and Caroline Martin live in Ocean City. They say they are not too happy about paying more for property taxes on their home. "It's ridiculous, I mean, we live here, we're retirees and we live here. There's only about 6000 year round residents in Ocean City, Maryland in the summer it goes up, so we're going to be paying the brunt of the entire year, the people that just live here."
Home owners in Worcester county will pay over 35 percent more in property taxes and if you're a business, over 14 percent more.
The state of Maryland says the property taxes of houses and businesses are going up so much because property values have risen especially since the pandemic.
Debbie Potter from Ocean City sees a good in high property values, "For somebody selling that might be good for them. But my Dad, this is my Dad's house and he was on fixed income and his property taxes are very high and they still are. So for people on fixed incomes, it's really rough and I think Maryland taxes are really too high."
The county says that if there is a raise in property assessments, they will be phased in within the next three years.