Milton, Del.- In a bid to enhance traffic safety in Milton, the Delaware Department of Transportation is considering implementing an all-way stop. This time, the department would target the intersection of Shingle Point Road, Chestnut Street, and Route 5. The proposal comes after last year's deadlock vote in the Town Council on two different four-way stop suggestions. According to Milton, representatives from the department are set to present their plans at Monday’s Town Council meeting.
The proposed all way stop at the Shingle Point Road, Chestnut Street, and Route 5 intersection reflects ongoing efforts to add these stop signs in the town. The previous impasse in the Council highlights the challenges associated with reaching a consensus on traffic management solutions. This, due to the fact that decisions like that take time to plan and vote on. Monday’s presentation offers an opportunity for community members to engage in the discussion and voice their opinions on the matter. As Milton navigates the delicate balance between convenience and safety, the decision on whether to implement this new all-way stop could still be far away from a final decision.