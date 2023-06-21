DELAWARE - According to the Delaware House of Representatives, a proposed constitutional amendment would allow for the denial of bail to anyone arrested for carrying a gun while committing a felony.
The House says while it's presumed that people arrested in Delaware will have an opportunity to post bail while awaiting a trial, this right is not universal. The state constitution already allows people charged with murder to be held without bail “when the proof is positive or the presumption great” that the defendant committed the crime. This bill would expand this provision to include the charge of possessing a firearm during the commission of a felony.
“Anyone who chooses to carry a firearm while committing major criminal acts is demonstrating a calculated willingness to use violence against others,” says State Representative Danny Short (R-Seaford). Short says, "unlike many of the firearms-related bills introduced in the General Assembly in recent years, this proposal targets the individuals who are actually perpetrating gun crimes.”
This bill will require a minimum two-thirds majority in each legislative chamber in two consecutive General Assemblies. It would not require Governor John Carney to sign off on it.
According to the Delaware House, the state legislature having only a handful of days remaining in their 2023 session, Short says he does not expect the bill to be considered this year.