Proposed Belhaven Hotel Proceeds to Preliminary Review

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- On Friday commissioners and the public will get a look at the Belhaven Hotel.
The hotel has been on the drawing board for several years now. It is proposed at 2 Rehoboth Ave. and is being described as a four-story, 115,000 square foot, full-service luxury resort hotel.
If approved, the property will have ground-floor retail shops and a 95-space underground parking garage. It will contain 116 keys, a conference center, and a swimming pool on the second floor.
In the review phase, commissioners and the public will be able to weigh in on the design. There are still several hurdles before the project is approved or rejected.
Owner of Gus & Gus Place, Bill Svolis, said he feels indifferent to the changes.
"I don't know if I am really excited but...it's their property. They can do whatever they want with it. It doesn't really phase me," he said.
Others have told WRDE they think the beach town needs more hotels to support a growing number of visitors, but others are sad to see the changes.
The Planning Commission Meeting will take place at 2 p.m. Members of the public are invited to attend.