Proposed Bethany Pathway Vote Pushed Back

BETHANY BEACH, Del.- It's the saga of Collins street and a pathway.
A project that is supposed to make things safer for pedestrians and bicyclists, Marisa Stebenne who lives on Collins street said, "I'm more bothered with traffic with cars than I am with tourists and the bicycles. I think you're going to make it unsafe, I think you're just going to be inviting more traffic."
The proposed pathway was supposed to get voted on at Friday's council meeting but was taken off the agenda. Rosemary Hardiman, the Mayor of Bethany Beach spoke on why this happened, "People didn't feel it was an adequate time to be able to go through and listen to everything that was said and to be able to look at the various issues and concerns."
People who live on Collins spoke on the pathway and felt that things like speed bumps could be the compromise instead of widening the street for the pathway. Stebenne said, "I think all of us would rather see more and better speed bumps and that would take care of the problem."
Still not everyone is against the pathway in Bethany, like Joe Healy said, "I think it's very good idea. I always felt that Collins street is one that made me the least comfortable walking on."
But with the differences with this plan there is light at the end of the "path." Jennifer Carter who is against the pathway said, "You have to work with people, we are in Bethany together this is our town. It's not just ours or just the town council or just Bethany West. It's all of us and so I think we're all willing to work together to get an equitable solution that really serves everyone."
The town council heard the public remarks in the last meeting and they will now evaluate the public's concerns and they hope to come to a vote sometime in February.