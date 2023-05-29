Proposed Bill Would Put Armed Resource Officers in All Delaware Public Schools

DELAWARE - School safety enters the General Assembly yet again as Bill 167 is proposed. The Bill would change state code to allow the state to pay for school resource officers with 10 million dollars that is allocated for school safety.
If approved, this would mean at least one school resource officer for every 1,000 students if the school chooses to have one at all. The resource officers would derive from local police stations or state troopers. A position like this costs about $100,000 according to the Bill sponsor and state representative Bryan Shupe.
Shupe believes that this burden should not consume individual school's safety budget and should instead be a chance for parents to feel a sense of trust.
"I think it gives them a feeling of their kids will be safe because it's someone local who they can count on, who they can call and I know from the relationships I've had with SRO's before is that they are one on one on the phone or in person with the parents, just like the teachers are at the schools." said Shupe.
However Joseph Moore who holds community events throughout the state with his mobile skate shop, said he thinks there should be more focus on mental health for students who may turn violent.
"We're more emotionally worried about safety and things like that but in the instances where violence is taking place in our schools, it's from people that feel marginalized." said Moore, "They don't believe in something that is bigger than themselves or they're not part of the community, which also marginalizes them."
Shupe said officers go through additional training for this position and would be armed in the case of an emergency. Russell Arnold, who lives beside Mispillion Elementary School, thinks it's a great idea.
"With a police man in there people will think twice because 'wait this guy's got a gun too' and just that second thought could make a difference." said Arnold.
However Moore disagrees, "Once you allow someone with an armed pistol or baton or some other weapon, then what's to stop other people from bringing their weapons."
Bill 167 will be heard on June 7 by the Education Committee in the House. If it passes completely, the Bill could begin taking effect by next year.