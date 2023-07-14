Proposed Development Near White's Pond Concerns Neighbors

LEWES, Del. - A proposed 79-acre lot development is in the works near White's Pond.
Avi Amoyal lives in the Governors neighborhood on Gills Neck Road. He said more construction would take away from the essence of the White's Pond area,
"Protect the beauty of what we have here first and foremost and then build a little bit around it."
However employees at the Old Screen Door are hoping more homes means more customers.
"It's going to be great for business and that is a beautiful piece of property so those homeowners are going to be very lucky to be here and they're close to downtown Lewes and all it offers." said employee Barb Wilkins.
Even with 79 planned homes to be built, the new neighborhood would have more open space than required by the town. Still, Amoyal said 79 homes is too many.
"That's quite a bit of overpopulating this area that I think infrastructure has to catch up with. It would be nice to have some public tennis courts, maybe another park for kids to play at, things like that." said Amoyal.
Scott Fenton who lives in Showfield is excited about new neighbors,
"They can walk through our community and we can walk through theirs and with the direct access to town we have, we might make new friends, we might have better access to downtown."
This new development is just the latest proposal trying to make space for new neighbors and keep happy those who are already living here.
The Lewes Parks and Recreation Commission will be looking at the 31 acres for a buffer recommendation on Monday's meeting at 6:30 p.m. That agenda can be seen here.