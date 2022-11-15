Proposed Facelift for Rehoboth Avenue Still Facing Hurdles

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- The Rehoboth Beach Planning Commission met Monday to discuss Grotto Pizza's proposal to update a portion of Rehoboth Avenue.
Grotto pizza has proposed a 60-room upscale hotel and renovated retail space between Rehoboth and Baltimore Avenue. Eventually, Grotto's Pizza would take the iconic spot on the corner where Dolle's used to be.
Some locals fear that it could change the area forever.
"I think it will give it a whole new feel. [It will be] corporate, sterile, [and have] no history," Deirdre Maher said.
Others are optimistic about the face lift.
"I think any improvements that can be done to the city are outstanding. People that are willing to invest that much money and that much time should have a parade for them," Trey Kraus said.
Another hotel has been proposed at the other end of the boardwalk by the Papajohn family.
That proposal calls for a four-story luxury hotel and parking garage where the current Candy Kitchen is.
It is modeled similarly to the former Bellhaven hotel which was there in the 1900s.
Both proposals still need approval from the Rehoboth Beach Planning Commission as a next step and multiple permitting steps after that.
More possible changes to the iconic avenue, many watching and waiting to see what happens.
WRDE reached out to Grotto Pizza but they said they are not ready to comment at this time. The next step is another meeting with the Rehoboth Beach Planning Commission and a vote.