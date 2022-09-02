Proposed Fenwick Island Parking Ordinance Gets Reaction From Business Owners

Fenwick Island, Del.- The business community in Fenwick island has come together to voice their frustration with a proposed parking ordinance.
The proposed ordinance would require there to be one parking spot for every 50 feet of residential space.
That’s half of the current space requirement, which is one parking spot for every 100 feet.
Business owners like Scott Mumford say that they're frustrated with the proposal.
"We deal with the parking issue eight weeks out of the year," he said. "It's not a fifty two week problem, we have other issues we could be dealing with."
Fenwick island mayor Natalie Magdeburger says the goal of the ordinance is to help ease congestion and long term parking problems.
"The problem that we have is Fenwick Island is built out, It's built out on the residential side and on the business side," she told WRDE. "There's been a change in how people come to town, where people used to ride their bikes and walk more frequently, we have more individuals driving."
The next hearing on the subject is on September 19th at !0 a.m.