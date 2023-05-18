Proposed Gun Legislation For Handguns Making Waves In Delaware

DELAWARE - Proposed gun legislation would bring changes to those looking to buy a handgun.
If some lawmakers get their way, potential buyers would need to go through a background check, firearms training within a certain period of time, and fill out an application for a permit to purchase. If passed, the gun permit would be good for 90 days. If a person is denied a permit, they can appeal it in court.
The proposed legislation has made waves with Second Amendment activists and firearm legislation activists alike. Jeff Hague with the Delaware State Sportsman Association says this law would be unconstitutional.
"It takes away your right to make your own decision about your right to keep and bear arms," he said. "It allows that a non-elected appointed government official, in this case the secretary of Homeland Security, to decide whether you get to exercise your constitutional rights or not."
But Traci Murphy with the Delaware Coalition Against Gun Violence says this proposed change would make Delaware safer.
"Evidence tells us from other states, states with far lower rates of gun violence, that having a permit to buy a handgun reduces homicide, suicide and perhaps most importantly, gun trafficking, which is what primarily drives homicide in our cities," she said.
The bill is now out of committee. It will need to be passed by the House before it can move forward.