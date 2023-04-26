DOVER, Del. - Senate Bill 2, known as the "permit to purchase" bill, was released from the Senate Judiciary Committee Wednesday afternoon and is awaiting a decision in the Delaware Senate on whether to continue moving forward through the legislative process or not.
Over 20 people were in attendance at Wednesday's committee hearing, either in-person or virtually to offer public comment on the bill, which would require a person to receive a background check and formal training to obtain a handgun purchasing permit.
Those in attendance ranged from teenagers and new moms to advocates and organization representatives. Comments both in favor and in opposition to the bill centered on themes like school and public safety, domestic violence, mental health, and crime reduction.
Dr. Leah Orchinik, a representative from the Delaware Psychological Association, said the organization is in strong support of the bill and cited increasing suicide rates in Delaware. According to Orchinik, half of all suicide deaths are by firearms.
"We know that an individual's suicide plans or crisis may pass quickly and be very brief," said Orchinik. "Research is clear that increasing the time between a person's suicidal thoughts and plans and their access to those lethal means reduces the likelihood that they will try to die by suicide. Permit to purchase laws are crucial in limiting that accessibility."
Additional comments received by a domestic abuse survivor noted that in her case, the delay to purchase while waiting for a permit and getting required training could cause harm, as she had previously sought quick access to a firearm to defend herself after leaving her abuser.
One speaker was a teenaged girl who cited a gun being fired in a bathroom at her school in January and two students from her school being shot and killed within a month of that incident as situations that make her feel unsafe. She also commented on the eight people injured during the Christiana Mall shooting earlier this month before acknowledging the importance of allowing gun usage while still advocating for restrictions on the settings in which they're allowed.
Kateri Morton, who identified herself as a mother of a child with psychiatric issues, said she thinks the bill is going about things the wrong way.
"My son should never have access to a gun, ever. At the same time... I support our gun rights because my best chance at protecting him is to educate him and empower him to make decisions and to prevent him from getting his hands on a gun by his own choice..." Morton said. "I would propose using this money and investing it in psychiatric services for our children. Use this money for preventative care for our families. Further gun laws are not going to stop the criminal activity."
As of April 26, Senate Bill 2 is on the ready list for the Senate. If passed in the Senate, it will be heard in the House before going to the governor for his signature.