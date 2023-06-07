Proposed Housing Development In Lewes Causes Debate

LEWES, Del.- A housing development in Lewes is the center of debate.
The Village Center housing development would go right outside of Lewes's city limits by the intersection of Gills Neck Road and Kings Highway. Neighbors say this would bring more traffic to an already highly traveled area.
The applicant for this development, Nick Hammonds, says countless traffic studies have been conducted to account for more traffic. He also said this would help boost the economy.
"Any housing development is going to benefit the economy through job creation," he said. "It's going to generate revenue for the state and for the county."
But nearby neighbor Paul Capriolo says the current amount of traffic is already too much, and he worries about the environment in the area. He say he sees snow geese and bald eagles land in the fields where this development would be built if approved.
"People come to Lewes to get away from the urban sprawl," he said. "And the more we build up Lewes, the more we take away what makes Lewes incredible and attractive to its' visitors."
County Council is scheduled to discuss the development on June 27th.