OCEAN VIEW, Del. - The Town of Ocean View will be discussing a proposed Marijuana ban on Thursday, Aug. 17.
According to the ordinance, if passed, the ban would cover Marijuana:
- cultivation facilities
- product manufacturing facilities
- testing facilities
- retail stores
- smoking lounges
The ordinance was introduced on July 11. It references the Delaware Marijuana Control Act, which the ordinance claims gives municipalities the power to put buts like this one in place.
Ocean View is just one of many coastal towns moving in to discuss banning the recently legalized drug. While towns like Bethany Beach and Milleville have already put bans in place, towns like Georgetown and Lewes are still in discussion.
The full ordinance can be found here.