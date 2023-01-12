Proposed Pathway in Bethany Beach Up For Discussion

BETHANY BEACH, Del.- To some it's just a tree, just a front yard on Collins Street but for Irene Lagrotteria it could all change, "What they are planning to do is going to disrupt the whole quality of our street and I feel it's going to be unsafe."
Bethany Town Council will hear public input Friday on the proposed Collins St pathway. The Mayor of Bethany Beach Rosemary Hardiman said, "So some people say, well, you're redirecting traffic and encouraging them to do this. This is just taking care of people's behavior right now and you can't really force people to walk down to 26 instead of walking on Collins. This is what people do and they're going to do it anyway."
The proposed Collins Street pathway will be five feet from the road but a total of eight feet from the road once its re-done. Some residents are not happy about this project but the city will be using its own right of way to build this pathway but still some are concerned, like Rita Sargis who said, "It's counterproductive, it's supposed to be a pathway to make people safer and it does exactly the opposite is going to make people less safe."
Rita Sargis's family has had a cottage on the corner of Collins for over 50 years and she along with other residents have started a petition against the pathway. But the city says this is all about keeping people out of harms way.
Mayor Hardiman spoke again on the city's intentions for the new pathway, "Luckily for us, no one has been killed or injured. There have been incidents and there have been accidents but you can't wait for something like that to happen."
This debate will continue at tomorrows Town Council meeting starting at 3pm at Town Hall in Bethany Beach.