Selbyville, Del.- Selbyville could take on a significant amendment to its rental tax ordinance. The town will discuss the possible change to the ordinance at its town council meeting. The proposed change, outlined in the town's agenda, entails imposing a two percent gross receipts tax on all rental income derived from private and public lodging establishments. This broad tax expansion would encompass various accommodations, anywhere that leases out space. This includes cozy bed and breakfast-inns, rustic cabins, modern apartments, and more.
Scheduled for discussion on April 8, this proposed ordinance would generate additional revenue for the town. The change could potentially impact both local landlords and visitors alike. Rehoboth Beach recently increased its rental tax to help cover an over $4 million gap in its budget. As the town of Selbyville convenes to deliberate on this potential chance, the outcome of the discussions could shape the town’s economic landscape for years to come.