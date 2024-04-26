DELAWARE- In a move to bolster safety measures in Delaware schools, the state Senate recently introduced a bill that adds to existing regulations for newly constructed schools or renovations. According to the Delaware General Assembly, the law already mandates the inclusion of specific safety features such as secured vestibules and ballistic-resistant materials during the construction or major renovation of educational facilities. Senate Bill 279 only adds to and clarifies those requirements.
Recognizing the evolving landscape of safety technology, the bill expands the permissible materials by allowing the use of ballistic-resistant film in addition to glass, thereby providing schools with more flexible and cost-effective options.
Moreover, the legislation addresses concerns regarding clarity and cost-effectiveness by streamlining the review process for existing schools undergoing significant renovations. By requiring collaboration between school districts and the Department of Safety and Homeland Security, the bill aims to meet safety requirements while offering a clearer understanding of financial needs upfront.
Notably, the bill introduces a process for dispute resolution, allowing school districts to seek a final decision from the Secretary of the Department of Safety and Homeland Security in cases of disagreement over compliance with safety standards. These measures, coupled with technical corrections aligning existing law with drafting standards, mark a step aimed at updating the state's current safety standards.