OCEAN CITY, MD.– After a complaint was called in from a midtown hotel in Ocean City, police arrested Katherine Newsome, 33, of Washington D.C., for prostitution, drug possession, and other crimes.
Detectives made the arrest on June 1st. Through an investigation by the Ocean City Police Department Vice and Narcotics Unit, police determined that Newsom had been posting online ads for services and meeting men at the hotel.
An undercover detective arranged to meet Newsome at a bar, where she was arrested after agreeing to terms and exchanging money.
Officers found controlled dangerous substances on Newsome and in her hotel room, including MDMA, oxycodone, and amphetamine pills. They also found two fake driver’s licenses, a loaded handgun magazine, and ammunition. Newsome, a convicted felon, is prohibited from possessing firearms and ammunition in Maryland.
Newsome faces multiple charges, including prostitution, drug possession, intent to distribute, illegal possession of ammunition, and using false identification documents. She is held without bond at Worcester County Jail.
The Ocean City Police Department urges citizens to report suspicious activity by calling 410-520-5136 or emailing crimetips@oceancitymd.gov.