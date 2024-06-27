DELMARVA- The Fourth of July holiday is just around the corner and it is more important now to protect and keep our pets safe during the festivities.
Veterinarians recommend that pet owners collar their pets with up-to-date information and keep their gates shut at all times. Owners should also be aware of the food they serve at cookouts and keep it out of reach of animals. These foods could possibly make your animals sick or even fatal.
Dr. Marianne Bailey, owner of Queenstown Veterinary Hospital and Western Shore Veterinary Hospital in Annapolis, is available for Zoom or in-person interviews for pet owners to talk to professionals on how to prepare for the holiday weekend.
To schedule an interview with Dr. Bailey, contact Ray Feldmann by calling (410) 507-7714.